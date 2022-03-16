Multan division tops in Ehsaas Ration Discount Registration process

MULTAN, Multan division topped as Ehsaas Ration Discount Registration process as 11,668 grocery stores were registered in 495 union councils of the division.

According to official sources, Deputy Commissioners of district Vehari, Lodhran, Multan and Khanewal achieved more than 100 percent target under effective strategy.

Commissioner Multan Dr Irshad Ahmed received commendatory certificate from administration of Ehsaas Rashan Riaat Programme.

At least 20 grocery stores have been registered in each union council in Multan division. The administration will fulfill every task to provide relief to the people. The “Ration” programme started by registering shopkeepers and citizens in a short period of time is getting immense popular.