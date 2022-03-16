Pakistan Tech Festival starts today

The Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) will hold two-day PTCL Business Solutions ITCN Asia – Pakistan Tech Festival in collaboration with the Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd from Wednesday (today) at the Expo Centre Lahore.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Wang Zihai, president of the PCJCCI, said that the aim is to digitalise the world through innovative and contemporary technology.

This technology festival will provide various opportunities to the entire tech ecosystem of Pakistan, he said, adding that a data centre computing equipment will be key accelerators for the development of new technologies and industries such as artificial intelligence, big data and blockchain and will help in digital transformation and high-quality development.

Dr Khursheed Nizam, president of Ecommerce Gateway, said that this two-day action-packed event will showcase solutions for all important verticals of the economy with a focus on networking, knowledge sharing and lead generation and a series of conferences would create a learning environment for the like-minded people to share knowledge and experiences. More than 200 international brands with a focus on business solutions, cloud solutions, fintech, enterprise solutions, ecommerce, digital governance, Edtech, blockchain, artificial intelligence, internet of things, along with 25,000 foreign visitors are participating in this tech festival. Ehsan Choudhry, senior vice president of PCJCCI, said that this technology festival will also connect public and private sector through meet and network with the business leaders, technology solution providers, experts and industry peers, startups, etc.

In Pakistan there is a dire need to promote online business and teach various methods, which can further help increase the sales to reduce support costs, to build trust with buyers, to increase average order value and to increase Google ranking, he said and assured to develop a network of ecommerce experts for assistance of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) so that they can become self-reliant in the digital communication. Salahuddin Hanif, secretary general of PCJCCI, said that the Digital Pakistan Summit will also be a part of this exhibition, which will cover key sectors such as digital governance, smart cities, skills development, ecommerce, startups and more.