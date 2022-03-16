OIC moot: Pakistan to act as a bridge to promote Muslim unity

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said at the platform of the upcoming 48th meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad, Pakistan would act as a bridge to promote unity among the Muslim countries and contribute towards finding a way together on common issues facing the Islamic world.

“Pakistan wants to promote unity among Muslims on this occasion and address other issues, particularly Islamophobia and hate speech,” he said while addressing a press conference here at the Foreign Office, ahead of the OIC meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers on March 22-24.

FM Qureshi said Pakistan believed that the meeting was being held at a crucial time and added that “we need to make the Muslim voice heard at the international arena.”

He said that so far, 48 confirmations had been received from the OIC member countries and added that 100 resolutions were expected to be tabled and agreed upon during the OIC-CFM meeting.

The proposed theme of the 48th Session, “Partnering for Unity, Justice and Development” fully encapsulates these priorities. We will seek to build ‘partnerships’ across the Islamic world, and build bridges of cooperation to address the myriad of challenges confronting the Ummah,” he said.

Qureshi said the OIC had taken a very firm stand on the issue of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. A meeting of the Kashmir Contact Group will also be held on the sidelines of the OIC-CFM meeting, where Pakistan would present observational reports on Kashmir, he said.

“Pakistan intends to get a ministerial resolution passed on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The resolution, he said, was aimed at sending a message to those elements who were silent on the issue of Kashmir, despite knowing the ground reality. Also, he said, the meeting would discuss the humanitarian aspect of the situation in Afghanistan where millions were at risk of disease and hunger.

The foreign minister said Pakistan desired to promote cooperation among Islamic countries in the fight against corruption.

He said the meeting would also review the implementation of the decisions of the previous 47th meeting. “This upcoming OIC-CFM meeting is a reflection of our shared aspirations to ensure peace and progress,” he added.

Qureshi said Pakistan would like to further strengthen its relationship with the Muslim Ummah.

“Pakistan will continue to work with other OIC Member States, towards harnessing our ‘collective ambition’ into ‘concrete action’, and to take tangible steps to further strengthen bonds of Islamic solidarity and cooperation,” he added.

He mentioned his telephonic conversation with the United Nations Secretary-General on Monday about the Indian missile fired towards Pakistan, where concern was expressed on the situation.

He said he had also written a letter to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council in this regard.

The foreign minister urged India to provide information regarding the specification, route, and trajectory of the missile.

He pointed out why India remained silent until Pakistan demanded an answer, adding that the aftermath of the missile could trigger a war between two nuclear-armed countries.

He termed India’s investigation on the matter as “insufficient” and mentioned that China had also raised the issue and called for an investigation.”We reject India’s response because of being insufficient,” he added. FM Qureshi said Pakistan had no aggressive designs against any country, however, stressed that it would continue to highlight the issue of acts of terrorism against it.

He said Washington was aware that there were no direct or indirect negotiations in progress between Pakistan and India.

He said the international community and the United States could play a role in this regard to ensure peace and stability in the region.

To a question regarding the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman to Islamabad for the OIC-CFM meeting, he said it was the session of OIC foreign ministers and was not related to the Crown Prince. On opposition’s move of no-confidence vote, he termed it a ‘storm in a teacup’ which he said would end up in failure. He said as long as the opposition stick to a peaceful long march, the government had no objection to this.