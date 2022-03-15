Voters, member parliaments, candidates urged to cooperate with ECP for conducting elections

ABBOTTABAD: The Election Commission Tuesday urged voters, member parliaments, and candidates to cooperate with the commission for conducting free fair, and transparent elections under favorable conditions.

Regional Election Commissioner Aziz Bahadur, District Election Commissioner and DRO Zeeshan Khan, District Monitoring Officer Sardar Mazhar, and others expressed these views. Aziz Bahadur said that if anyone violated the code of conduct, strict legal action would be taken against him.

He said that all the rules and code of conduct issued by the ECP would be strictly implemented, He urged the candidates to continue their campaign in accordance with laws including placement of banners and posters, and advised the MPs to avoid any activity during the election campaign.

On the occasion, SP Investigation Abbottabad Ishtiaq Khan said that the police were ready to hold peaceful elections and in that regard, the police force had been deployed while sensitive and most sensitive polling stations had also been identified. The regional election commissioner said that we would not allow anyone to violate the Code of Conduct, he also warned all the candidates to display stickers, posters, and banners according to the size issued by the Election Commission.