ITP devises special traffic plan for Pakistan Day Parade

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have devised special traffic plan for convenience of road users in connection with the parade on March 23 and preparations for it.

According to ITP traffic plan issued by the office of Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal, it has been announced that entry of heavy transport vehicles (HTV) will be banned in Islamabad on 16, 18, 20, and 23 March from 12 am to 2 pm. The recent announcement has also suggested alternative routes for Light Transport Vehicles (LTV) to avoid any inconvenience.

All heavy vehicles will be stopped at Rawat T-Cross, Chungi No. 26, 9th Avenue, Metro Ground, Sabzi Mandi, and Satra Meel Toll Plaza. Restricted areas include the I-8 signal on IJP road, ADBP checkpoint on Murree Road, Khanna Pul Expressway, Zero Point Faisal Avenue, Garden Flyover, Best Western Hotel Murree Road, Chand Tara Chowk, and Dhokri Chowk. Light vehicles arriving from Lahore will be allowed to commute through Rawat T-Cross to get to Rawalpindi Saddar Road, Peshawar GT Road, and the motorway.

Traffic coming from old Airport Rawalpindi will be able to access Expressway via Khanna Pul, Lehtrar Road, Captain Naeem Tufail Shaheed Chowk (Taramri Chowk), Park Road, Jinnah Road, Korang Road through Murree Road to get to G and F sectors of Islamabad and Srinagar Highway. The traffic will be able to make a turn from Malpur U-turn to reach Bhara Kahu and Murree.

Vehicles from Srinagar Highway, heading towards Rawalpindi Airport and Lahore will use 9th Avenue, Murree Road, Rawal Road, will have to take a right turn from Koral flyover to get to Lahore. Only those individuals who have a permit will be able to travel on Expressway. The traffic arriving from the motorway will use Srinagar Highway, for traveling to Aabpara, Bhara Kahu, and Murree.

Expressway, Faisal Avenue (Zero Point) Murree Road (Rawal dam to Faizabad), and IJP Road (I8 signal Faizabad) will remain closed for all kinds of traffic on March 16, 18, 20 and 23 for all kind of traffic between 5 am to 2 pm. Only those commuters would be allowed who had permission (NOC) while Murree Road from Rawal Dam Chowk to Faizabad will remain closed for all king of traffic on March 17, 19, 21 and 23 from 5 am to 2 pm. Motorists commuting from Islamabad’s Sector F, Sector G, and Srinagar Highway to Rawalpindi Airport will use Rawat T-cross while traffic going towards Lahore will travel through Koryan Wala Chowk, Korang Road, Jinnah Road, Dhokri Chowk, Park Road, Lehtrar Road, and Khanna Pul.

Invitation cards in different colors have been issued to guests coming to attend the Parade which also guide route, parking lot and sitting area. According to the color of the cards, the guests would use the defined route and to park their vehicles in parking areas. The citizens have been requested to cooperate with ITP police and military staff.

Those coming to witness the parade must bring their NICs & Masks with them. Camera, mobile phones and edibles would not be allowed.