PTI govt striving to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state: President Alvi

BAHAWALPUR: President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said the incumbent government was striving to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state on the pattern of State of Madina.

Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) fully encouraged alms and charity, while Ummul Momneen Hazrat Ayesha (RA) gave away all things in possession as charity, he said while addressing the convention of Saylani Welfare Trust here at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. President Alvi said right from the founding days, Prime Minister Imran Khan declined to make the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) a secular party as he had envisioned Pakistan to be a true Islamic welfare state.

He said at a time when the world was suffering from pandemic, Pakistan had relatively low number of COVID-19 cases due to the smart lockdown policy, adopted by the prime minister who rejected the complete lockdown in order to ensure relief for the poor segment of society. The president said due to the government’s policies, farmers earned Rs 11 billion while the industries generated an additional revenue of Rs 900 billion.

President Alvi specially mentioned the efforts of IUB Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob for admission to 57,000 students to impart higher education. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on E-Commerce Senator Aon Abbas Bappi and Saylani Welfare Trust Founder Molana Bashir Ahmad Farooqi also spoke on the occasion.