Governor Sindh, law makers call on PM to express confidence

ISLAMABAD: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and a delegation of members of parliament from Sindh province Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed their complete confidence in his leadership.

Senator Saifullah Abro, Faheem Khan, Attaullah, MNAs, Haleem Adil Shaikh, Ali Junejo, Syed Afandi, Sidra Taimur and Riaz Ahmed, members of Sindh Assembly were included in the delegation.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi was also present during the meeting. Political issues were discussed during the meeting.