Lok Virsa Pavillion at Education Expo 2022 attracted huge crowd

ISLAMABAD: Lok Virsa Pavillion has attracted a large number of people from across provinces which was set up at Education Expo 2022 at Pak-China Friendship centre March 11-13 aiming to promote cultural and heritage diversity of the country.

An official of Lok Virsa Mehmood Ryaz said the efforts for harnessing culture with education the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage has set up its huge stall at education Expo 2022. The pavillion has live performances by folk instrumentalists like ‘Rabab’ and ‘Tabla’ players as well books cds,dvds cultural souvenirs to support culture and its purpose.

Ryaz informed that Lok Virsa stall portrayed the diversity of all provinces in a single glance thousands of students also visited the stall to know-how about the heritage cultural knowledge of each province. He said the live performances of different instruments has enthralled audience along with their family and friends adding the different categories books also attracted book lovers.