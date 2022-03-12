Daily Times

Cricket: West Indies v England 1st Test scoreboard

North Sound, Antigua, and Barbuda: Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the first Test between the West Indies and England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday:

England 1st Innings – 311

West Indies 1st Innings – overnight 373-9

  1. Brathwaite c Overton b Wood 55
  2. Campbell c Foakes b Overton 35
  3. Brooks c Root b Stokes 18
  4. Bonner c Foakes b Lawrence 123
  5. Blackwood c Overton b Woakes 11
  6. Holder c Foakes b Stokes 45
  7. da Silva lbw b Leach 32
  8. Joseph c sub (O. Pope) b Overton 2
  9. Roach run out 15
  10. Permaul not out 26
  11. Seales lbw b Leach 0

Extras (b3, lb3, nb3, w4) 13

Total (all out, 157.3 overs) 375

Fall of wickets: 1-83 (Campbell), 2-101 (Brathwaite), 3-111 (Brooks), 4-127 (Blackwood), 5-206 (Holder), 6-279 (da Silva), 7-282 (Joseph), 8-326 (Roach), 9-372 (Bonner), 10-375 (Seales)

Bowling: C. Woakes 30-6-88-1 (2nb, 1w), C. Overton 32-7-85-2 (1nb, 2w), M. Wood 17-4-45-1 (1w), J. Leach 43.3-20-79-2, B. Stokes 28-7-42-2, J. Root 5-0-30-0, D. Lawrence 2-2-0-1

England 2nd Innings

  1. Lees lbw b Roach 6
  2. Crawley not out 117
  3. Root not out 84

Extras (b3, lb2, nb5) 10

Total (1 wkt, 63.2 overs) 217

Fall of wickets: 1-24 (Lees)

To bat: D. Lawrence, B. Stokes, J. Bairstow, B. Foakes, C. Woakes, C. Overton, M. Wood, J. Leach

Bowling: K. Roach 13-2-31-1 (1b), J. Seales 12-2-51-0, J. Holder 10-2-24-0 (2nb), A. Joseph 14-3-35-0, V. Permaul 10-0-51-0, K. Brathwaite 4-0-14-0, N. Bonner 0.2-0-6-0

Toss: England

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Gregory Brathwaite (WIS)

Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson (WIS)

 

