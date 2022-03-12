Aleem Khan, Nawaz Sharif ‘discuss politics in London’

PTI disgruntled leader and once a close aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan Aleem Khan has held a long meeting with former prime minister and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif in London and discussed the latest political situation in the country. Khan met the former prime minister exactly after six hours of arriving in London on Wednesday. Former finance minister Ishaq Dar and Nawaz Sharif’s sons Hasan and Hussain were also present in the meeting which lasted for three hours, says a news report quoting sources. Sources within the Sharif family and Aleem Khan’s camp confirmed the news of the meeting. According to them, the meeting was scheduled by mutual friends. Aleem left for London on Wednesday to meet Jahangir Khan Tareen and Nawaz Sharif. Before leaving for London, he had also met PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore. During the meeting, the leaders discussed the political situation in Pakistan. Khan informed the former prime minister that he was victimised by his own party during the last three years.

Jahangir Khan Tareen, who is currently staying in Oxford at his farmhouse, was not part of the meeting and sources close to him have confirmed that he’s taking a rest. According to sources, Khan is likely to join PML-N soon. Earlier, separate sources said some members of the Jahangir Tareen group had opposed Aleem Khan’s nomination. Some members of the splinter group conveyed their reservations to Tareen and reminded the estranged PTI leader of the times they stood with him. On Monday, former senior Punjab minister Aleem Khan had joined Jahangir Khan Tareen’s PTI faction with the aim to “save” the party after “loyalists were sidelined” following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s rise to power.