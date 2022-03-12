Buzdar orders arrest of proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes

A meeting held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday, reviewed the law and order situation in the province.

Chief Secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), Principal Secretary to CM and others attended the meeting.

The CM directed to launch a full-fledged province-wide campaign for the arrest of proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes and directed to submit him weekly reports in this regard.

Nothing was more important than the protection of life and property of the people, he emphasised and mentioned that he was personally supervising the law and order situation.

He underscored the need of adopting a concrete strategy for the prevention of murder, dacoity, robbery and other crimes. Officers showing laxness in protecting the life and property of the people would have to be answerable while best performers would be encouraged, he announced.

He directed regular meetings to review the law and order situation and asked the police to perform their duties without any political pressure. The officers should keep their doors open for the solution of the problems of the people, he added. Zero-tolerance should be shown in action against criminals, he repeated and issued instructions to maintain law and order in the province.

CM grieved over death of senior journalist :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of senior journalist and poet Farhad Zaidi.

In his condolence message, Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, and added that the journalistic role of late Farhad Zaidi would always be remembered.

CM consoles with Punjab Law Minister: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over the death of the sister of Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja.

In a condolence message, the CM extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace. CM takes notice of citizen’s death due to kite twine :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar taking notice of the death of a citizen due to kite twine in Sargodha, has sought a report from IG police.

The CM directed action against those responsible for negligence in preventing the incidents of kite flying. Strict implementation of the law should be ensured and action be taken against violators of the law, he said. A zero-tolerance policy should be adopted, he reiterated and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.