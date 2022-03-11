Opposition unable to bring ‘vote of no confidence’: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD: On Friday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Khan has said that the opposition was unable to bring a “Vote” of no confidence instead they were trying to bring a “Note” of no confidence and now they are at “Road” of no confidence.

In a tweet, he said that this was their so-called democratic attack “Jamuhri Hamla”, adding that opposition must come to National Assembly and show their number. “We won’t let them get away with this”, he added.

