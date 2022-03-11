PTI to hold country’s biggest-ever rally at D-Chowk

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would hold the country’s biggest-ever public meeting here at the D-Chowk to demonstrate the masses’ full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “The date and time for the public meeting will be announced soon,” he said in a tweet. The ‘political shops’ of looters of the national wealth would close down forever following the historic public rally, Hammad added. Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Rawalpindi Cantt on Thursday organized a rally to express solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan. The rally was taken out from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretariat, Pindi House near ‘Panjsarki’ Shell Petrol Pump Rwp Cantt and after passing through different roads culminated at Liaquat Bagh. Addressing the participants PTI Cantt leaders, Ziad Kayani, Raja Muhammad Ali Khan, Iqbal Subhani and others said that the rally was taken out to express solidarity with Imran Khan who is true leader of the nation.













