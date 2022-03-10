CS Balochistan chairs meeting to prevent smuggling of Urea fertilizer

QUETTA: Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana on Thursday chaired a meeting to prevent smuggling of urea fertilizer in the province.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Hashim Ghalzai, IG Police Mohsin Hassan Butt, Commissioner Quetta Sohail-ur-Rehman Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Irfan Nawaz Memon, Col.12 Corps Wajahat while Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners participated through video link. Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary said that the Russian attack on Ukraine would definitely affect the global fertilizer market and there could be a shortage of fertilizer which could lead to smuggling of fertilizer from the province.

He directed to keep a close watch on the internal and external routes of the province to curb the smuggling of fertilizers from the province. He also ordered strict action against those who stockpiled fertilizers. The Chief Secretary said that mobile check posts should be set up at Balochistan borders and various highways to check the smuggling of urea fertilizer and these check posts would be for prevention of smuggling of Urea only.

He said that lymph skin disease has spread to other provinces of the country which has killed hundreds of animals and the disease is transmitted to other animals. He said that the provincial government has banned the movement of animals from the affected areas of other provinces and for this section 144 has also been implemented in the province.