North Sound, Antigua, and Barbuda: Brief scores at tea on the second day of the first Test of the three-match series between the West Indies and England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday:

England 311 (J. Bairstow 140, B. Foakes 42; J. Seales 4-79) v West Indies 127-4 (K. Brathwaite 55)

Match status: West Indies trail on the first innings by 184 runs with six wickets in hand