Did ‘The Batman’ live up to expectations in Pakistan?

With big screens lighting up again, several local and foreign films are attracting large number of audiences to cinemas.

Among the most awaited Hollywood releases of 2022 was the Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman. But did it live up to the hype and expectations?

The Batman released in cinemas worldwide on March 4, 2022. The superhero movie stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Zoë Kravtiz as the Catwoman (Selina Kyle), and Paul Dano as the Riddler. The cast also includes Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, the Penguin.

The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves, who co-wrote the script with Peter Craig.

There was a lot of hype around The Batman in Pakistan and fans were particularly excited to see Robert in Bruce Wayne’s shoes. The Batman is a standalone film that is not linked to other films in the DC Extended Universe.

The Batman had a grand premiere in Karachi on March 7. Despite the hype, the film received generally mixed reviews from viewers. SAMAA Digital took exclusive glimpses from the premiere. They also caught up with actor Zahid Ahmed, who had a lot to say about Robert Pattinson’s performance and Pakistani cinema.