Cricket: Fawad disappointed over Rawalpindi’s ‘dead’ pitch

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday expressed his disappointment over the “dead” pitch prepared for the first test match of historic Pakistan, Australia cricket series.

In a tweet, he said,” Extremely disappointed on PCB choosing a dead wicket for a historic test match.” “With such a furious Pak pace attack why would we need such dead pitches”, he questioned.

Extremely disappointed on PCB choosing a dead wicket for an historic test match,with such a furious Pak pace attack why would we need such dead pitches? Test match after 24 years and look at the pitch, hope they will give positive cricket a chance in next matches #PAKvsAUS — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 9, 2022

Expressing his annoyance over a pitch also termed “benign” by the Australian players, the minister said the test match was held after 24 years but the track was pathetic. He hoped that the PCB would give positive cricket a chance in the next matches.