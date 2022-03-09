PM due in Karachi today to meet MQM-P leadership, PTI parliamentarian

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Karachi today to meet the leadership of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan as well as the parliamentarians of his own party in Sindh.

Sources privy to the matter said that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, who is in Islamabad these days, and several federal ministers will also accompany the premier on this crucial visit.

During the day-long visit, the prime minister will go to the MQM-P head office at the Bahadurabad area of Karachi to meet the party leaders. Later on, PM Imran Khan will also attend a ceremony of the government’s Ehsaas Programme at National Stadium and meet PTI’s Sindh MPAs at Governor House.

Moreover, he will also meet the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s provincial and divisional leadership and parliamentarians from Sindh to activate the party workers in the province.