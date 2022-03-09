Pakistan will never let you down

Most people bare feeble memories. It is very common among us to overlook the past or entirely ignore historical facts. We utterly disregard external and internal challenges, neglect weak economic policies and with absolute indifference to regional and global politics, either start drawing comparison of Pakistan with the developed western states or with Bangladesh and Malaysia.

This is a futile assessment in its entirety as we are ignoring Pakistan’s geopolitical location, global impediments, fervent implacable enemy neighbor, intrusions by dictators, a frail democracy and domestic unrest. A new propaganda has been generated in every era to prove that we are inferior, incompetent, dishonest and ill disciplined. Inspite of all these problems, handicaps and obstacles, Pakistan is a realm where chances and opportunities of progress surpass any other state. Pakistan has never been evaluated holistically in the context of its distinct and specific circumstances. Biased opinions and unfounded philosophies are propagated through organized propaganda that breeds disappointment and despair.

The extremely hostile environment, events and circumstances leading to the creation of Pakistan made its survival extremely unlikely however, Quaid and his sincere followers set waste to all the poisonous plans and desires of the Hindus. From the very existence Pakistan had to face the challenge of choosing either America or Russia. Extremely Complicated and precarious circumstances pushed Pakistan towards the American block. America always wanted to keep Pakistan subdued and dependent to use and exploit for its own interest. Muslims were extremely oppressed in addition to being inferior in education, economics and technical skills. Most Pakistanis were migrants who were not only illiterate but also lacked practical training and capital for investment forcing them to live in abject poverty. Today there is hue and cry of poverty in Pakistan yet the fact remains that until 1960 household workers on mall road had no shoes to wear. Wasn’t until later that simple rubber flip-flops became available to comfort them.

Since the very inception Pakistan faced precarious global conspiracies. No other nation faced such challenges. Yet Pakistan moved on and demonstrated its undeniable geopolitical significance to the entire world. Being an ally of the Western powers and United States, Pakistan had to make very unpleasant choices that forced Pakistan to focus on building military might rather than concentrating on economic prosperity and industrial development. United States encouraged non-democratic forces in Pakistan so that it could get its decisions implemented without any hindrance. Global forces strengthened dictators. Political parties were formed and fragmented at will and this political engineering fashioned politicians who were power mongers who were ideologically deficient and driven by only their self-interest.

Pakistan remained under serious threat from a very intimidating and hostile neighbor which did not let Pakistan focus on the economic front. The Afghan war, Kashmir dispute and the Saudi and Iranian influence triggered Sectarian and factional conflict that abstained Pakistan from financial and economic development. The political process was kept controlled and manipulated through politicians with gratuitous support that allowed them to be corrupt meaning thereby that many politicians of high stature also engaged in this lowly act. Ordinary Pakistanis were kept deprived and betrothed in the struggle for necessities. Even today “Roti, Kapra aur Makan” remains an unfulfilled dream. State Institutions fell to the mercy of nepotism and political interference. Extremely limited sources of income and rapidly spiking commodity prices forced corruption to the lowest tiers. Ignorance to state-of the-art technological advancements, severely hampered in educational and technical development. Still literacy rate today is far better than yesteryear. Individuals from every Strata today are not just informed but also aware of situations and events still. However they still fail to realize that Bangladesh and Malaysia did not face these challenges that Pakistan had to endure. Malaysia and Bangladesh did not have such long standing hostile conflicts with its neighbors such as Pakistan and India and never were the interests of superpowers in direct consonance or contradiction with them as they were with Pakistan.

Corruption is often used as an excuse to malign Pakistan however in fact corruption is a global phenomenon whether more or less is another debate. Inefficiency and incompetence are far more damaging. External forces never let meritocracy develop in Pakistan. Unfortunately, the leader of the Western block United States never wanted to see Pakistan as an independent, self-reliant and developed nation because a self-sustaining liberated country would neither get intimidated nor plead for financial assistance. For the first time in the history of Pakistan, an emerging economic superpower China is lending enormous financial and technological support to uplift the economy from financial problems. It has never happened that any super power has not only made substantial financial investment in a developed country but is also serious in its efforts to uplift the economy. A question is often raised whether China would act as another East India Company. This contention seems very immature as there is stark difference in the economic benefits and interests of Britain and China. China has friendly relations with two of its neighbors, one of them being Pakistan with extremely robust economic, social and trade benefits. China does not have a shorter, cheaper and safe route to the international markets so it would never strain its relations with Pakistan which would negatively impact its trade and economic interests.

This is not wishful thinking; Pakistan has passed through very challenging times and is all set to embrace a new horizon where common man will have better opportunities and economic wellbeing which will eventually remedy many social and moral tribulations. China will not only support Pakistan on the economic front but also assist in education, technological and technical aspect and portray Pakistan as a role model for other countries to join China in its efforts to enhance its political and social prowess. The Belt and Road initiative has the potential to encompass the entire world. Argentina in South America, Africa and Russia have already joined in. Inspite of countless Social and Moral inequalities and inadequacies, Pakistan has a very bright future and opportunities and possibilities are endless. All we need as Pakistanis is to believe that Pakistan will never let us down.

The writer is Chairman of Jinnah Rafi Foundation