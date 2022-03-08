PTA to launch new mechanism to allow ‘Temporary Registration’ of overseas Pakistanis’ mobile devices soon

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has developed a new mechanism to allow ‘temporary registration’ of handsets belonging to overseas Pakistanis, foreigners visiting Pakistan for a short duration to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis, foreigners with regards to mobile registration.

PTA is in process of developing and testing the system to ensure robustness and technical functionality, said a news release issued on Tuesday. This mechanism will be made available soon. Further details will be available on PTA website: www.pta.gov.pk once the mechanism is live. Under new mechanism, mobile devices shall be allowed to work for up to 120 days without any taxes, duties.

The applicant must apply for ‘temporary registration’ by entering their credentials and device IMEIs via PTA’s Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS). PTA will connect this system with FIA’s Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) for passport number validation as well as with mobile operators for validation of mobile number SIM belonging to the applicant.