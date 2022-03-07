Kashmala urges women parliamentarians to work for protection of women inheritance rights

PESHAWAR: Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women, Kashmala Tariq on Monday said women were facing most of the problems in the country due to lack of property and inheritance rights and implementation of existing legislation.

While talking to media persons after a meeting with speaker KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani at KP Assembly she urged women parliamentarians to raise voice for protection of women rights especially inheritance rights. Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan, Provincial Ombudsperson Rakhshanda Naz, and women parliamentarians were present on the occasion.

Kashmala Tariq said women were being harassed at workplace but the victims remained silent, adding, such people should be highlighted and action should be taken against them. She said if a person was blackmailing a female on social media, it would also be considered harassment. Kashmala Tariq said women should be included in decision-making at every forum including executives for incorporation of their opinion in policies. She said women’s inheritance laws were passed in KP and other provinces must follow it.

She said if a female employee felt insecure at workplace, she could contact the office of ombudsman for protection against harassment of women without hesitation to get justice. Kashmala said federal and provincial ombudsmen were working together to resolve the problems confronted by women in the country. According to law, women issues should be resolved within two months which was commendable, she added.

Speaker KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani appreciated the work of Ombudsman and ensured full support of the provincial assembly. He said Islam had given fully right to women and parliamentarians were responsible to make legislations in this regard. He said women had been given public representation in KP Assembly and a women caucus was fully operational in the province to resolve women problems.