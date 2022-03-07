President unveils 75th Independence Day logo, underlines awareness about historic freedom movement

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday stressed the need to create comprehensive awareness among the young generations about different aspects of the historic movement for the creation of Pakistan through various mediums of information.

The president was addressing a ceremony after unveiling a logo in connection with the observance of the upcoming 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Aiwan e Sadr.

The president lauded the efforts of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and the ministry for the launch of the logo and other preparations to mark the diamond jubilee celebrations of the country.

The president said the logo would be reminiscent of the chequered history of Pakistan and the achievements made during the last 75 years.

He said the people of Pakistan had endured hard times, but now in the last few years, the country had made huge strides in different sectors.

The president observed that India with its anti-Muslim policies, genocide and suppression of other minorities in India had vindicated the ‘Two-Nations’ theory.

Khushwant Singh, a writer in his book “End of India”, had already predicted the destruction of India with its tyrannical policies targeting minorities, he added.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal had separated their ways after realizing the hidden intentions of the Hindu leadership, he said, adding the young generations of the country should be made aware of different untold events of the historic freedom movement. “Pakistan was created in a democratic manner”, he said.

The president said machinations and conspiracies were hatched against the newly created country and through a plan, access to Kashmir was provided to India through Gurdaspur.

The Muslims of Indo-Pak had gone through tumultuous periods in their struggle for the creation of a separate homeland and rendered huge sacrifices, he added.

Citing the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir issue, the president said Pakistan had entrusted the United Nations to resolve the issue and reiterated that Pakistan would continue its efforts till the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Expressing his optimism, he said that the country was progressing on the right path and the people should be squarely apprised of these factors so that they could get further confidence. The president said Pakistan was at the cusp of becoming a developed country.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the ministry in collaborations with other ministries had chalked out comprehensive programmes to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of the country in a befitting manner.

He said the foreign ministers from the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), foreign representatives and ambassadors from the European Union countries would attend the 23rd March celebrations.

The minister said the launch of the logo was a part of these preparations to highlight the history of Pakistan, different events, achievements and noted contributions by various personalities in different realms of life.

Officials of the ministry of information, attached departments and a number of media persons also attended the ceremony.