Russia’s war in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in Russia’s war in Ukraine:

Bombing intensifies

Russia steps up its shelling of cities across Ukraine. The UN says 1.5 million people have now fled, the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

Mariupol evacuation fails again

Attempts to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol fail again, amid repeated ceasefire violations. Residents are without power and water.

Fierce battles

Ukraine’s military says it is fighting “fierce battles” with Russian forces on the edge of the southern city of Mykolayiv, which sits on the road to the country’s biggest port Odessa.

Chernihiv pummelled

Dozens of civilians are being killed in the battle for Chernihiv in the north. Some of those who remain are living in craters or among the ruins.

Airport destroyed

A barrage of Russian missiles destroys Vinnytsia airport in central Ukraine, Zelensky says.

Russia limits essential food sales

Russian shops are told to limit sales of essential foodstuffs to counter black market speculation as Western sanctions bite.

Kremlin arrests thousands more

Thousands more are arrested at anti-war demonstrations across Russia, bringing the total to well over 11,000, since the invasion began.

Putin: We will win through talks or war

Russian President says he will achieve his aims in Ukraine “through negotiation or through war”.

Western jets

The United States gives a “green light” for Poland to supply Kyiv with fighter jets. Moscow warns that could drag NATO members into the war.

Energy sanctions

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the West is in “very active” discussions about a Russian oil embargo. Brent crude oil approaches $140 a barrel, an all-time high.

Credit card ban

Credit card giants Visa, Mastercard and American Express freeze business in Russia. Russian banks say they will use China’s UnionPay system.

Nuclear fears

France announces it will send iodine tablets and other medical supplies to Ukraine. They are used to protect against the effects of exposure to radiation.

Bolshoi director quits

The Bolshoi Theatre’s music director and principal conductor Tugan Sokhiev quits the Moscow theatre and France’s Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse saying he felt under pressure to take a stance on the war.

International brigade

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says 20,000 international volunteers have joined the fight against Russian forces, most coming from Europe.

Tech firms exit

Netflix suspends services in Russia and social media giant TikTok blocks posting of video content from the country as censorship laws come into effect.

Foreign media including the BBC, CBC, ARD, ZDF, Bloomberg News, CNN, CBS, RAI and EFE have suspended reporting from the country after Moscow threatened jail terms for media reporting on the war.