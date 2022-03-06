What does Women’s Day mean to you?

SYEDA NOSHINA BUKHARI — Syeda Noshina Bukhari, is currently leading the Operations and Digital Transformation department at FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited. She is an accomplished banker with 23 years of experience in both commercial and microfinance banks having expertise in the areas of trade finance, banking operations, service quality and consumer protection.

IMPORTANCE OF WOMEN’S DAY — for me, Women’s Day is a day to celebrate and honour the wonderful female warriors in my family, my workplace and in society in general. It’s a day to stand in solidarity with my fellow females, to let them know that they are not alone in their struggles, to share my story and experiences so they can also feel motivated to pursue their own dreams. Hence in a nutshell, Women’s Day for me is an annual reminder of how far we have come towards achieving gender equality in the workplace, marketplace and community, but also of how far we have yet to go in Pakistan!

FIZA FARHAN — Fiza Farhan is a leading global expert on issues pertaining to women’s empowerment, gender mainstreaming, sustainable development, inclusive growth and impact investment, financial inclusion access to energy and climate change. She was also appointed Chairperson, Task Force on Women Empowerment by the Chief Minister Punjab.

MESSAGE FOR WOMEN’S DAY — Women’s Day for me is a celebration of all the women out there who are determined to step up for themselves and realise their true potential, because I am certain many glass ceilings were broken along the way paving the way for other women to gain inspiration and follow the paths of their dreams. It is a day to remind all women and girls out there that being a woman is a strength rather than a weakness, only if you realize this strength and learn how to unleash it. Being a woman is our greatest superpower!

ADEELA LIAQUAT ALI KHAN — Adeela Liaquat Ali Khan is Manager Corporate Communications and CMI, L’Oréal Pakistan

MESSAGE FOR WOMEN’S DAY — International Women’s Day is to honour, acknowledge and amplify women’s voices all over the globe. It’s a celebration to Us women of what we’ve come through with a reminder of how much further there still is to go. I feel Elated & empowered to be in a position where day in and day out, I can be a role model to the generation of women to follow. We have to stand strong, dream big and support one another for equality and a better future for all women.

SELINA SAADIA RASHID KHAN — Selina Rashid Khan is the CEO of Lotus PR, founded in 2007 at the age of 23.

MESSAGE FOR WOMEN’S DAY — I am fortunate to be surrounded by incredible women in my family, workplace and circle of friends, all of whom are heroes of their own communities. Women’s Day gives people like me a chance to appreciate, reflect on and celebrate all my women and their stories, truly embracing what it means to be part of a wider community. It also serves as a reminder of all that we’ve accomplished collectively with a reminder of how much further there still is to go.