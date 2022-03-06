Ecology, Ukraine and nuns inspire eclectic Paris fashion

Designer Gabriela Hearst brandished her green mindedness by setting her Chloe show at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday inside a famous Parisian greenhouse. Yet in the bare sands of Parc Andre Citroen, it was stars such as Demi Moore and Maria Sharapova, instead of flowers, that seemed to bloom. The Uruguay-born Chloe designer has made ecology the front and centre of her tenure of Chloe thus far. Thursday’s show was no exception set on the sand swept interiors of a Parisian greenhouse and designed in the colours of the climate crisis. Bright tangerine orange, vermilions and reds against blacks evoked a forest destroyed by fire, while pale hues in whites, creams and beiges symbolized melting glaciers and drought.













