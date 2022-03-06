Steps being taken for promoting education in Balochistan: minister

Balochistan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marree on Saturday said that the government was utilizing all available resources for the betterment of education sector and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Malik Khan, Provincial Chairman National Peace Council. The delegation comprised Wali Nasir, Provincial President Abdul Karim Khilji, Chairman Sibi Division Dr. Noor Mohammad Sarangzai and Vice-Chairman Quetta Rahmadul Khan Baloch. The delegation apprised the minister about the problems faced by them in the area. The provincial minister assured the delegation that their issues would be resolved on top priority. Mir Naseebullah Marree said that the provincial government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was taking all possible steps for the improvement of education a provision of facilities in government educational institutions in the province. He said that all possible steps were being taken to ensure the attendance of teachers in government educational institutions and if any teacher or other staff was found absent from duty, action would be taken against him as per law.













