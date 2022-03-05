Over 700 artworks to be displayed at Art Bazaar

The art bazaar will be held at Gallery 6 on Saturday to connect artisans with art buyers and promote purchase of local craft.

The gallery will be celebrating its 14th anniversary from March 5-6 through this event, which will kick off at 11:00 a.m and conclude at 7:00 p.m.

The celebratory exhibit, resuming after a gap of two years due to Covid-19, is an annual anniversary tradition of the gallery, in which it offers all artworks at discounted prices.

This art fair will provide an opportunity for purchasing art from multiple genres and a diverse range of artworks.

According to the curator of the gallery Dr. Arjumand Faisel, “This art expo will give art enthusiasts a chance to avail artworks of both renowned and emerging artists.”

“About 700 art pieces ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 600,000 will be proffered for sale this year” he added.

Paintings in oils, acrylics, water colour, and mixed mediums in varying styles including realism, expressionism, surrealism, and abstracts will be displayed.

Starting from photo realistic paintings by Akram Spaul exploring themes of life and routine, to dreamy and surrealistic art by Asim Amjad and Wajid Dharkiwala can be acquired.

The art fiesta will feature figurative works by well-established artists like Hajra Mansur, Rind, Akram Dost, Shiblee Munir, Mughees Riaz, Nisar, Sajida Hussain, and Doda Baloch in different styles depicting a wide variety of treatments. While, landscapes by leading artists like Ghulam Mustafa, Sarfraz Musawir, Ajab Khan, Matloob Baig, amd Fareeha Shahid, illustrating present scenes of rural areas of Punjab and KPK with glowing effects of light and shade, and city scenes from Karachi and Lahore will also be there for the taking.

Abstract paintings both small and large scale compositions, done with acrylics, oils, water colours, or effects of chemicals on gold and silver leaf by Abid Hasan, Naqsh Raj, Kanwal Zafar, and Rayyan Abid will be up for sale at this art gala. Moreover, calligraphy lovers will be able to get their hands on a large collection of artwork in this domain including two paintings by renowned artist and art teacher Rashid Arshed and others by upcoming artists like Wasil Shahid, Syed Rizwan, Shahid Rana, Kabir Ahmed.

Several artworks by emerging artists such as Sujjal Kayani, Safwan Bashir, Unab Sumble, Samra Cheema, Mariam Arshad, Aun Raza, Rahman Zada and Sana Iqbal will be showcased as well. The Bazaar, in addition to the above mentioned, will present prints by Irum Wani, Sana Arjumand, Mehwish Azam and others, sculptures by Sajjad Akram, Nazeer Ahmad, and Nabeel Majeed besides ceramic pieces based on Sadequain’s paintings by Ghafar Mohiuddin.