PML-F to hold protest against increasing crimes

The Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F )would hold a protest rally on March 4 against the rising crime rate within the airport police station in taluka Latifabad. According to statement issued by party’s media cell, PML-F workers will stage rally from SSP office to Hyderabad Press club against increasing incidents of loot, theft, motorcycle snatching and other crimes in Kohisar area of P.S Airport. Leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional after holding meetings with meet DIG and SSP will brief the media persons at Hyderabad press club about deteriorating law and order situation in the area.













