Pakistan needs large number of doctors in future: Health Minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that Pakistan needed a large number of doctors in wake of increasing population.

Speaking at the 54th Convocation of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan as guest of honour at a local hotel, the minister said that Pakistani doctors were serving humanity world over. She said that It was a big day for successful students. She congratulated the students, teachers and parents for their success. She said that doctors had huge responsibility to serve humanity selflessly. She said that the number of doctors being produced in the country was small in vis-à-vis growing population.

Dr. Yasmin said that a patient left himself at the doctor’s disposal which was a huge responsibility. She appreciated the doctors and nurses for rendering services during coronavirus pandemic. She said that the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card would be distributed to all over 30 million families of the province till March 31. “As a worker of Prime Minister Imran Khan, I am striving to provide the best healthcare facilities to the people,” she said.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was the chief guest at the convocation. The Governor and other speakers paid rich tribute to the Health Minister for her services in health sector. The Heath Minister and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar gave away gold medals and certificates to the graduates.

Senior Vice President College of Physicians and Surgeons Professor Dr. Shoaib Shafi, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Principal Ameeruddin Medical College Professor Dr. Sardar Al-Farid, faculty members and students were present in the convocation.