Security arrangements for Pak-Aus cricket series reviewed

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan and Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal Wednesday visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to review security arrangements made for Pak-Australia cricket series where a high-level meeting was held to take stock of the measures.

On the occasion, the RPO and CPO Rawalpindi briefed the IG Punjab and Chief Secretary on the security arrangements, said a news release. The IG Punjab issued important directives for ensuring peaceful conduct of cricket matches during the series.

“The security of cricket fans should be taken into consideration along with the players and match officials,” IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan added. He also directed the Police officials that an effective traffic management plan should be formulated for the convenience of the citizens and uninterrupted flow of traffic during the scheduled matches.”Senior Police officers should regularly go out into the field to monitor security and traffic arrangements,” he said while directing the Police officials. The IG mentioned that revival of international cricket matches in Pakistan was very welcoming step, and the Punjab Police would provide the best security in the style of PSL arrangements. On the occasion, the CPO briefed the IG and Chief Secretary that around 4,500 personnel for security and traffic arrangements of cricket teams, stadiums and routes would be deployed in the garrison city.