Govt to give Rs 56bln subsidy on interest-free loans of Rs 407bln: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the government, under its flagship initiative of the Kamyab Pakistan Programme, would disburse interest-free loans worth Rs 407 billion among youth, women, and farmers in the next two years.

Farrukh Habib in his tweets said the government would give a subsidy of Rs 56 billion on such loans that were aimed at enabling the people to build homes and start their own businesses.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان آج اسلام آباد میں منعقدہ تقریب میں کامیاب پاکستان پروگرام کے تحت بلا سود قرضوں کے اجرا کا آغاز کریں۔کم وسائل افراد کو اخوت سمیت دیگر مائیکرو فنانس اداروں کے ذریعے کاروبار شروع کرنے کے لئے بلا سود5لاکھ تک اور گھر بنانے کے لئے 27لاکھ تک قرضے فراہم کیے جائیں گے — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) March 2, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, was scheduled to launch the loan disbursement scheme on Wednesday (today), under the Kamyab Pakistan Programme in line with his vision of poverty alleviation.

People with meager resources, the minister said, would get loans amounting to Rs 500,000 to start their own businesses, and up to Rs 2.7 million for house building through micro-finance institutions including Akhuwat Foundation.