LNG reference: Court asks defence to cross-examine witness

An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday instructed the defence lawyer to conduct cross-examination of the prosecution witness on next hearing in the LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The court allowed the former prime minister to leave after marking his attendance. National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s Prosecutor Usman Masood also attended the proceeding. The counsel for Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi didn’t appear in the court and asked the defence lawyer Barrister Zafarullah to conduct cross-examination of witness Nasir Bashir on March 8. AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case.













