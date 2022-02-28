Jhagra inaugurates BoK branch in Hayatabad

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra on Monday inaugurated the Bank of Khyber (BoK) Branch in phase 6 Hayatabad, Peshawar.

The minister speaking at the inauguration ceremony said that with the opening of the branch the long-standing demand of people has been fulfilled. He said that this was the 224th branch of Bank of Khyber that opened in Hayatabad today.

The Bank of Khyber will open 50 more branches by next year.

He said that the Bank of Khyber is the largest bank in the province which has improved its services to meet the demand of the modern-day banking system.

Taimur Jhagra said that the Bank of Khyber has launched the largest ever interest-free loan to the tune of Rs 24 billion under Raast financing scheme in the history of the province.

He said that loans of Rs 12 billion will be given to youth for which they would not require to give mortgage surety. He said that similar loans are being provided to youth under successful youth programme.