Nine alleged criminals arrested in Gujranwala

Gujranwala Police during a crackdown against criminals arrested nine accused and recovered stolen cash, goods and illegal arms from their possession.

Ali Pur Chatha Police conducted raid and arrested five accused including Anwar, Sohaib, Zabihullah, Ali Hassan and Amir and recovered Rs200,000 cash, one car and illegal arms from them. All the accused were related to a dacoit gang and have confessed involvement in dozens of robbery and theft incidents.

Meanwhile, Tatliwali Police have arrested four accused including Jabar, Abu Bakar, Rizwan and Shahzad, and recovered four pistols from them.

91-kanal state land retrieved from land grabbers

The district administration carried out operation against illegal occupiers and retrieved more than 91 kanals state land.

Assistant Commissioner (Sadar) Dr Anam Fatima along with revenue officers and police force conducted operation in Emanabad and got vacated 91 kanals state land worth millions of rupees from the illegal occupiers. The DC said that the operation against the illegal occupiers will continue and no one would be allowed to occupy the state land in the district.

Girl dies, boy injured in aerial firing

A girl died, while a boy was injured during aerial firing at a wedding ceremony in Nowshera Virkan, Gujranwala.

The wedding ceremony of a youth was continuing when some persons stared aerial firing, resultantly eight-year-old Irha and 15-year-old Tayyab received bullet injuries. Both the children were rushed to hospital where Irha succumbed to her injuries. Police have started investigation.