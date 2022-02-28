A Brief Break

With the positivity numbers falling to the lowest for the first time in nearly two months, it might be safe to assume that the Omicron wave is waning. And as many across the world are busy putting the flag out; going on a spree over the onset of herd immunity, falling into the beer and skittles trap is all the more easier and deadlier than ever before. Because while the urge to take masks off and bid adieu to other protocols may take the edge off for a world clearly not in a mood to remain locked anymore, the need for constant vigilance could not be stressed enough. We might have dodged the bullet this time but given the alarmingly skyrocketing increase in daily infections that crossed way above 8,000 at one point, our feeble healthcare system cannot dabble in such dangerous games. Daily testing and vaccination targets hold the ultimate key because it is far better for a nation to be prepared in case of some flareups and fight the good fight than to let the pandemic knock it down like a sitting duck. The global community has now sounded the alarm for booster shots after the double dose was deemed inadequate against a long, long chain of fast-evolving variants. It would be a disaster to not heed their advice and let mega vaccination centres bite the dust over administrative and budgetary constraints. The drive must go on, without any hurdles, rather dash speed-on. Even to play to the logic of those championing the any-day-now onset of herd immunity, stepping into deeper waters with lifejackets on sounds like a reasonable approach. After the unbearable losses in the last three years, the world has finally waved the white flag as it cries: no more. The question remains that is Pakistan still willing to let thousands die in the most agonising manner possible; away from the comforting touch of their loved one. The hellfire that millions braved in the form of hefty hospital bills–especially those on a shoestring budget–is another heart-wrenching story altogether. So while our hearts may itch for a party through the night, let the sanity prevail. A lowered guard could only be a recipe for the darkest of disasters; something the whole country should collectively give a thumbs-down to. *













