Matches decided in 1st Sindh Muslim tennis championship

KARACHI: As many as four matches of the 1st All Sindh Muslim Sports Trophy Tennis Championship were decided. According to the fifth-day results of the championship, here on Saturday. Men’s Singles Pre Quarter Adnan Khan beat Raheel Shabbir 6-0,6-4 Men’s Doubles Quarter Nadir Bachani beat Muneer Derbari 6-2, 6-3 Asif Bachani beat Shahab Khan 6-2, 6-3 Under 11 Singles Final Amaan Sheikh. Beaty Ibrahim Amir Godil 4-2, 4-2 Men’s Doubles Quarter Rafi Derbari + Muneer Darbari. Bt. Kamran Ahmed + Mustafa Burney 8-2.