Matches decided in 1st Sindh Muslim tennis championship

KARACHI: As many as four matches of the 1st All Sindh Muslim Sports Trophy Tennis Championship were decided.

According to the fifth-day results of the championship, here on Saturday.

Men’s Singles Pre Quarter

Adnan Khan beat Raheel Shabbir 6-0,6-4

Men’s Doubles Quarter

Nadir Bachani beat Muneer Derbari 6-2, 6-3

Asif Bachani beat Shahab Khan 6-2, 6-3

Under 11 Singles Final

Amaan Sheikh. Beaty Ibrahim Amir Godil

4-2, 4-2

Men’s Doubles Quarter Rafi Derbari + Muneer Darbari. Bt. Kamran Ahmed + Mustafa Burney 8-2.