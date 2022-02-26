HBL PSL 7: Shahid Afridi applauds Shaheen for his captaincy

LAHORE: Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Khan Afridi on Friday praised Lahore Qalandars’ captain Shaheen Shah Afridi for an “extraordinary representation of captaincy” after the home arrived at the final of the Pakistan Super League’s seventh season.

On Friday, David Wiese’s last-over heroics at the Gaddafi Stadium against Islamabad United took Lahore Qalandars to a six-run victory in the second eliminator of the league.

The intense and eye-catching match between the two sides was an amazing seesaw fight as both were reluctant to surrender till the end, as fans saw one of the most glimmering challenges throughout the entire existence of PSL.

Taking to Twitter, Boom Boom Afridi posted photos of him watching the match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United along with his friends.

“Today I witnessed one of the best matches in the PSL history. Congratulations Lahore Qalandars on a well-deserved win!” he said.

Afridi also hailed Shaheen’s captaincy throughout the PSL 7 and wished good luck to the finalists.

“Great display of captaincy by Shaheen throughout the tournament. Good luck to both of the finalist teams,” he wrote.

Defending champion Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will lock horns on Sunday for PSL 7 title.

In December, Shahid Afridi had said that Shaheen Afridi did not pay heed to his advice regarding accepting the leadership role.

Afridi, speaking during a program on a private television channel, had said: “I had advised Shaheen to wait for a year or two before accepting captaincy so that he can focus more on his bowling. But since he is also an Afridi, he didn’t listen to me.”

“Having said that, I’m happy that he has decided to accept this responsibility and I hope that he proves me wrong,” the former skipper had said.