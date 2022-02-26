Jessica Biel is nearly unrecognisable amid transformation into Candy Montgomery

Dare we say Jessica Biel looks pretty killer in costume as convicted murderer Candy Montgomery. Photographers captured the actress in a very ’80s blue dress, oversized glasses and heels as she filmed the upcoming Hulu series Candy in Decatur, Ga. on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

True crime fanatics cannot wait for Biel’s portrayal of Montgomery, a housewife and devout Methodist who killed her best friend Betty Gore with an axe in June 1980. Biel has become a trusted storyteller in the thriller genre after starring in and executive producing USA’s The Sinner, as well as Facebook Watch’s Limetown. Not to mention, she’s an executive producer on the popular Freeform drama Cruel Summer, which was ordered for a second season in 2021.

Handmaid’s Tale actress Elisabeth Moss was originally slated to play Montgomery, but in October, it was reported that the star had to drop out because of scheduling conflicts. But Biel isn’t the only actress retelling the tale of Montgomery’s horrific crime.

Elizabeth Olsen is playing the Texas housewife in the HBO Max limited series Love & Death, set to premiere on the streaming platform this year. Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons will play Allan Gore, while Lily Rabe will be the one getting an axe to the face. They are joined by co-stars Patrick Fugit, Keir Gilchrist, Elizabeth Marvel, Tom Pelphrey and Krysten Ritter. The actress was photographed in character while filming the upcoming Hulu series Candy, which details Candy Montgomery’s murder of friend Betty Gore.

Renée Zellweger as Pam Hupp

The Oscar-winning actress totally transformed into convicted killer Pam Hupp using prosthetics and body padding for NBC’s upcoming 2022 TV series The Thing About Pam, based on Dateline’s incredibly successful true crime podcast. The Thing About Pam is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ’ conviction. While Russ was later exonerated the crime set off a chain of events that eventually exposed a villainous scheme planned by Pam.

Eric Bana as John Meehan

The Troy star dipped his toe back into TV for the role of John Meehan, a con artist with a sordid past on Bravo’s Dirty John.

Al Pacino as Phil Spector

Starring in HBO’s Phil Spector, the Oscar winner got wiggy with it when he took on the role of the eccentric “Wall of Sound” super producer, who was found guilty of killing actress Lana Clarkson after a night of drinking in 2003.

Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace

The Spanish star donned one seriously blonde wig to play the fashionable sister of Gianni Versace in the second season of American Crime Story.

Cuba Gooding Jr. as O.J. Simpson

The Oscar winner jumped into portraying The Juice for FX’s American Crime Story in 2016. The fallen football hero was put on trial for the 1994 murder of his ex wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

John Travolta as Robert Shapiro

The Hollywood heavyweight, who started off in TV, went back to his roots when he played the famed defense attorney, who was part of O.J. Simpson’s legal “Dream Team,” in American Crime Story in 2016.

Christina Ricci as Lizzie Borden

The child star grew up and suited up for the TV movie Lizzie Borden Took an Ax and the mini-series The Lizzie Borden Chronicles about the infamous woman who was accused of killing her father and stepmother with an ax in Fall River, Rhode Island in 1892.