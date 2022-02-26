Trailer of upcoming film ‘Dum Mastam’ revealed in a star-studded ceremony

The power packed trailer of upcoming Pakistani Film Dum Mastam was revealed in Karachi and it promises the much-needed freshness that Pakistani cinema has been craving for a very long time.

Dum Mastam trailer is fast paced and has a grip that never let your eyes move away from it.

The best thing about this trailer is that it has the freshness Pakistani cinema lovers have been wanting to watch, having two news faces for screen which we are not used to of watching.

Dum Mastam is not a regular boy meets girl sort of a love story. It is a story of two childhood neighbours / friends, who have grown up together and aspire to be the superstar.

Set in a typical Lahori neighbourhood, two identical characters Aliya and Bao, played by Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf, respectively, began their journey where a classic one way romance erupts and things go south.

Adnan Siddiqui who is also one of the producers, while speaking to the Daily Times, assert that the films has all the required Masala. “it is a complete entertainment package, which has music, dance, romance, songs, comedy and satire, and we have deliberately decided, not to experiment”.

Dum Mastam has five music directors and the makers are hopeful that music will be one of the success factor in the movie.

Amar Khan, the writer and the lead, looking jubilant, in a ravishing Mohsin Naveed Rajha saree said that finally the day has arrived that I have been waiting for 6 years.

“I am looking for an overwhelming response, something more than what I have had received in TV dramas. For eid I think we need all kind of masala, and this film has it all.”

The male lead of Dum Mastam, Imran Ashraf, insist that it is the story that has convinced him to sign the film. “Story is the most important thing for me in films, and Amar Khan is a fantastic write”.

According to Imran Ashraf, the one thing that will pull audience to the cinema is that this film is made with best of intentions for the Pakistani industry and solely for the entertainment purpose.

The captain of the ship director Ehteshamuddin looking happy with the positive reactions he was receiving. He said that he was hoping to have this film in cinemas in 2020, after the success of superstar, however covid19 prevented us and now finally it is happening.

According to the director, “It is more musical and has all the elements that Pakistani films have and I am hopeful that people will come to watch this movie in theatres”.

Dum Mastam trailer at least promises glamour, melody, emotions and comedy, which has been meticulously done at least in the trailer. Sohail Ahmed signature style is adding flavour to the film which has traditional Pakistani Punjabi comedy style.

The film also has an expected cameo from Adnan Siddiqui, which he denied earlier, but trailer has revealed it.

It is pertinent to know that Dum Mastum will be releasing with three other Pakistani Films on Eid, and although the competition is tough, the trailer has certainly set the bar very high.

The writer is a freelance journalist and can be reached at hasankazmi@gmail.com