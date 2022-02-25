Tanveer moves in Para Archery World C’ships quarterfinals

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Blind Archers Tanveer Ahmed has reached the quarterfinals in the visually impaired category of the Para Archery World Championships at Dubai.

According to details, Tanveer would face Matteo of Italy on Saturday while the medal matches would also be played on the same day.

Currently, Tanveer sits at 7th while his countrymate Waleed Aziz was at 8th position in the visually impaired category of the Championships.

Pakistan has also become the first-ever nation of Asia to participate in the Visually Impaired Category of the World Championships.

Tanveer defeated Rogers Reas Evans of England by 6-2 in the knockout round while Waleed Aziz lost his match against Spain’s Martin Anaya Danial by 6-4 after strong resistance.