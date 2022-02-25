Bangladesh opt to bat first in second Afghanistan ODI

Chittagong, Bangladesh: Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bat first in the second one-day international against Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Friday.

Bangladesh, who lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning Wednesday’s first match by four wickets, fielded an unchanged squad.

Afghanistan brought three changes from the opening match, replacing Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, and Yamin Ahmadzai with Riaz Hasan, Farid Ahmad, and Azmatullah Omarzai.

Squad:

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Riaz Hasan, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Farid Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqui

Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)

TV Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)

Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN).