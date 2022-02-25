DRAP assures support to MD&D

Shabbir Hassan Mansha of FPCCI’s Management Committee has emphasized that the regulatory environment for the Medical Devices & Diagnostics Industry in Pakistan should be made facilitative and business-friendly to create an encouraging environment to help achieve self-reliance. He was addressing a large gathering of multinational and national health devices manufacturers and traders from across Pakistan at FPCCI.

Shabbir Hassan Mansha also expressed his appreciation for the industry for managing the crisis-like situation during the COVID-19 for providing the protective and diagnostics supplies to a country of 220 million people at competitive and affordable prices.

Asim Rauf, CEO DRAP, said on the occasion that the regulatory body is ready to address the genuine concerns of the healthcare devices manufacturers, importers and distributers. He also welcomed the recommendations and continuing consultative engagements in this regard with all the stakeholders.

The high-profile speakers at the event included Mr. Naeem Chaudhry, Chairman HDAP; Muhammad Abid Maniar, HDAP’s Medical Devices Committee; Anila Sikandar, Adnan Ahmed Siddiqui and Kamal Mustafa; among other industry leaders. They discussed the issues pertaining to Medical Devices & IVR Regulations; Therapeutic Goods Act; relevant Sales Tax Matters; COVID-related SRO and the issues of the Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) operating in the industry.

Healthcare Devices Association of Pakistan (HDAP) has also expressed their desire to continue to bring all the stakeholders on a collective platform for tangible gains for the entire industry and its growth.