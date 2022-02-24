12 more die of Corona, 421 new cases confirmed in KP

PESHAWAR: Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has claimed 12 more lives as 421 new cases confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Thursday.

With 12 more deaths, the toll from the disease in the province has climbed to 6194 while the number of the total active cases has come down to 10806. During the same period 1273 patients have also been recovered from the disease. A total of 10755 cases were conducted in the province, out of which 421 proved positive for Corona.