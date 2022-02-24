Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Youth Wrestling League from March 7 in KP

PESHAWAR: Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Youth Wrestling Sports League will be commencing from March 6 all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a joint collaboration of Kamyab Jawan Program, Higher Education Commission, and Directorate of Sports University of Peshawar.

This was stated by Registrar University of Peshawar Saif Ullah Khan accompanied by former international athlete Bahre Karam in a media brief at the university campus on Thursday. He said that all resources would be utilized as desired by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Peshawar Prof. Dir. Muhammad Idress for the successful organization of Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Sports Drive trials at five different regional venues including Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Hazara, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat, and Bannu.

The registration for the opening trials is fixed as February 28 and the trials would be organized at the University of Peshawar on March 7-8, 2022, Mardan on March 11-12, Swat March 15-16, Hazara March 19-20, Dera Ismail Khan March 23-24, Kohat and Bannu on March 26-27.

He said”Prime Minister Imran Khan Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive is key steps toward hunting new faces as registration is open for all youth aged between 15 to 25 are eligible to participate. Through this way, he said, the youth would get opportunities to come up in 12 different Games including Wrestling.”

He said, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar, DG Sports Pakistan Sports Board and DG Sports Higher Education Commission Javed Mehmon and Head of the Kamyab Jawab Sports Drive Miss Anila are supervising the Talent Hunt Program for the youth to move forward.

He said”The best platform through Kamyab Jawan Program has been provided to the youth. He said they are working in light of the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan wherein he wants to help out the youth of Pakistan in different sectors through Kamyab Jawan Program.”

Bahre Karam said”Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive Program is the largest sports program in the country’s history. He said Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive is a stepping stone to success for every youth. “We have included youth in every program and the Youths are not being rewarded on the basis of performance,” he added.

He said that for the first time in the country’s history Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive Program and Higher Education Commission were in collaboration for four new programs worth four billion rupees to engage youth in extra-curricular and sports activities.

Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive is one of the mega projects wherein in the first phase, the project will provide an opportunity to the talented youth of Pakistan to prepare themselves for displaying their skills at the international level in 12 sports including hockey, cricket, football, handball, wrestling, weightlifting, squash, volleyball, skiing, judo, boxing, and athletics.

“Youths including girls in the age group of 15 to 25 years are going to participate in the sports competitions so that they should come up at national and international levels. The sports competitions will be held all across the country including all the four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and one million youth will go through a process of selection,” Bahre Karam said.

Saif Ullah termed Kamyab Jawan Program as a revolutionary move initiated by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to hunt talent at the grassroots level in different Games. Under such a program, Pakistan would be able to regain its lost glories in different Games, he added.