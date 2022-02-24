Muhammad Nawaz ruled out of Australia series due to injury

LAHORE: Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been ruled out of the following month’s three-Test home series against Australia because of a foot injury and won’t be replaced in the team, the country’s cricket board (PCB) said on Wednesday.

Australia will play in Pakistan without precedent for just about 25 years, with the first Test to be held in Rawalpindi from March 4.

The second Test will be played in Karachi from March 12 followed by the last Test in Lahore from March 21.

The two sides are likewise scheduled to play three ODIs and one Twenty20 match.