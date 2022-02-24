Aleem-Ahsan to umpire in Pak-Australia Tests

ISLAMABAD: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Elite panelist Aleem Dar and PCB International panelist Ahsan Raza would be the on-field umpires in all three Tests of Pakistan versus Australia series.

Meanwhile, ICC Chief Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle would lead the Playing Control Team, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Thursday.

Madugalle, the former Sri Lanka captain, is the only match referee to break the 200-match mark, as he has to date referred in 201 Tests. Aleem Dar, the three-time ICC Umpire of the Year, leads the umpires’ pack with 136 matches.

Asif Yaqoob, PCB Umpire of 2020 and 2021, would be the third umpire in the first and third Tests, while Rashid Riaz will be in the TV umpire’s box for the second test.

Ahsan Raza, Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob, and Rashid Riaz will share on-field umpires’ responsibilities, while Muhammad Javed Malik will be the match referee for the three ODIs, which will be played on March 29, March 31, and April 2 in Rawalpindi.

Aleem and Ahsan would reunite for the one-off April 5 T20I and Muhammad Javed Malik will be the match referee.

Umpire and match referee appointments:

March 4-8– 1st Test, Rawalpindi. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Ranjan Madugalle (match referee).

March 12-16 – 2nd Test, Karachi. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); Ranjan Madugalle (match referee).

March 21-25– 3rd Test, Lahore. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Ranjan Madugalle (match referee).

March 29 – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi. Alem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee).

March 31– 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi. Alem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee).

April 2– 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi. Alem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee).

April 5– one-off T20I, Rawalpindi. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee).