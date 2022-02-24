To Russia like ‘The Archer’

Pakistan is going to take a leap to the other side. It can be laudable or rueful or may be just a hop. All depends on how the prime minister conducts his tour to Russia. Paulo Coelho’s ‘The Archer’ provides answers for the challenges that the prime minister will face in his visit to Russia.

Logically, before the leap, all the allies should have been consulted to know our own ‘qualities and defects’. The Archer says, ‘before you begin anything, seek out your allies, people who are interested in what you are doing.’ In this regard, strategic and sensible allies like Turkey, China and Saudi Arabia could tell how to tread the path. Even after the visit, a thorough discussion with them would infuse sustainability in the Pakistan-Russia relations.

No doubt we have deep and broad relations with the US. It has ingress in our system. It is going to be a great balancing act, wooing one, without losing the other. We have been long contemplating to come closer to the neighbour. Several baby steps were taken during the last decade. No doubt, at this critical time, when Russian forces are knocking at the door of Ukraine, US and NATO are straining at the leash, FATF breathing at our neck, IMF squeezing us hard, it is visibly threatening to earn the wrath of the mighty allies, the prime minister must ‘feel free enough to change direction as he brings the bow up to the chest’. He should say to himself, “As I was drawing the bow, I traveled a long road. Now I release this arrow knowing that I took the necessary risks and gave of my best.”

It is a fact that the tour to Russia has come at a perilous time when any misstep can create unintended convulsions and may be construed negatively. A lot of people expressed a plethora of opinions, reservations and cautions in this respect; some out of fear and others out of prejudice. ‘People always judge others by taking as a model their own limitations, and other people’s opinions are often full of prejudice and fear.’ The time to think about the pros and cons of going to Russia, when the US and cohorts are ganging up against it, is over. Now the tour ought to be conducted as if it was the best of times to visit Russia.

But of course, Prime Minister Imran Khan should be mindful of the sensibilities of the western bloc and avoid taking stiff stances on Russia-Ukraine stand-off. He should learn the art of diplomacy from China which has not adopted any clear stance on this issue. ‘Join with those who are as flexible as the wood of your bow and who understand the signs along the way. They are people who do not hesitate to change direction when they encounter some insuperable barrier, or when they see a better opportunity.’ At the end of the meetings with Putin, the PM should avoid any reference to the Ukraine’s conflict in the joint statement.

It is a unique opportunity to build bridges between Pakistan and Russia, especially when India has opted to move towards America, though it is still one of the main buyers of arms from Russia. But the opportunity alone to have a meeting with Putin might not be the reason to burn all the boats and show all the cards. ‘The intention must be crystal clear, straight and balanced. Once the arrow has gone, it will not come back, so it is better to interrupt a shot, because the movements that led up to it were not sufficiently precise and correct, than act carelessly, simply because the bow was fully drawn and the target was waiting.’ It is better to just pave the way for Putin’s visit to Pakistan this year.

The objective is to have long-term friendly relationship with Russia. In this meeting, the first necessary step should be to earn Putin’s trust. It is time to capitalize on the window of opportunity opened by the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Pakistan last year and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s brief meeting with Vladimir Putin in Beijing this year. ‘The target can be larger, smaller, to the right or the left, but you always have to stand before it, respect it, and bring it closer mentally.’

The bilateral meeting between PM Imran and President Putin will be the first since the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif visited Moscow in 1999. For two decades, there has been little progress in this direction due to many factors, especially due to post-9/11 war on terror, which brought General Pervez Musharraf closer to the US.

‘When you look at the target, do not concentrate on that alone, bit on everything going on around it, because the arrow, when it is shot, will encounter factors your failed to take into account, like wind, weight, and distance.’ Be ready to face further distractions and be prepared to overcome them.

India must be anxiously watching this development. Its media is already trying to term the visit as ill-timed. It would leave no stone unturned to make it look unsuccessful. ‘Do not forget that your opponent is watching you too, and he knows the difference between a steady hand and an unsteady one: therefore, if you are tense, breathe deeply, because that will help you to concentrate at every stage.’ The visit must be handled with a steady hand and a sturdy mind.

Best of Luck Pakistan and Russia.