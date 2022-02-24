Need to introduce civic duties in Pakistan’s schools

Is there any greater social injustice than turning a blind eye to civic duties? Does depriving a nation’s children of such foundational ethos make any sense? Certainly not.

Truth is, it isn’t hard not to jaywalk, litter, or spit paan on the sidewalk or wall. It’s just that most people here don’t realise it to be wrong. When irreverence, swearing, and general disregard for basic etiquette are seen as signs of maturity, you can’t expect a lot from the general population, and it’s not their fault.

Racial, religious, and ethnic intolerance are issues talked about, at least by some, but who cares about these issues? Littering, jaywalking, civic duties? Who talks about this?

No one. Not NGOs worried about issues that attract more eyeballs and generate more highlights. And not a state obsessed with glorifying Islam. But it should. Ignorance is sin. To stand up for a better society tomorrow is not a choice, but an obligation. And the government ought to take this up.

If we can have Science and General Knowledge subjects taught in Urdu for a more ‘cohesive’ Pakistan, why can’t we inculcate civic duties into this Single National Curriculum. Wouldn’t a focus on mutual respect rather than imposition of a single language on diverse groups be a more successful way to encourage…mutual respect?

The curriculum should promote critical thinking rather than inducing guilt. For example, discussing themes of anger management, it could highlight how it is natural to feel angry, but what matters is how we express it. Similarly, writing letters to one’s future self could allow for self-reflection and promote a sense of responsibility in ensuring a better, if not perfect, future. Role-play exercises could also equip children with necessary life skills that help them respond to similar situations.

In more general terms, a system of character development must be set up in all schools, whether public or private, and not just in Pakistan but everywhere in the world. While politicians and media outlets debate the feasibility of controversial educational ideas, it is pertinent that this is not caught up in institutional politics and bureaucracy. This, in any form, needs to be in every country, every city, and every town.

Only a civilised people can make a civilised society and when we ignore human development, we ignore our future. It is, therefore, necessary that people volunteer to help, teachers go beyond the curriculum, and local, provincial, and federal governments recommend instituting Character Development Offices in schools. This way, no child gets left behind because of something they never knew.

The writer is a student at Aitchison College, Lahore, with an interest in identifying and solving long-standing societal problems that obstruct development