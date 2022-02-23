India’s Yadav, Chahar out of Sri Lanka T20s

New Delhi: Batsman Suryakumar Yadav and fast bowler Deepak Chahar were on Wednesday ruled out of India’s three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka because of injuries.

India, led by new all-format skipper Rohit Sharma, will play the opening Twenty20 international in

Yadav, who scored 107 runs to be named man of the series in India’s 3-0 Twenty20 sweep of the West Indies, suffered a hairline fracture to his hand while fielding in the final match in Kolkata.

“Surya’s injury obviously is a setback. He was in great form as you saw in the last series,” Sharma told reporters.

“But again there are so many players who are waiting here to get an opportunity. I am more than happy for them to come in and fill in.”

Chahar injured his thigh while bowling in the same match.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said the “two will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore for further management of their injuries”.

“I am a little sad for Surya because he was in such a great form and wanted to carry on,” said Sharma.

“It was a freak injury, he was standing in the slips, got hit on his thumb. Those things you can’t control. I wish him a quick recovery and he comes back soon.”

India squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan