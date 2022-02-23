Pakistan wants to move forward with world for peace, development in region: Moeed

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser Dr. Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday said that Pakistan had a strong desire to move forward with the world for promoting peace and development in the region.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would have a discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin for enhancing trade and bilateral relations, he said while talking to a private news channel.

“We have informed the developed states that Pakistan wants a corridor facility from Afghanistan to reach Central Asian states for trade purposes,” he added.

Pakistan had the right to increase business ties with Russia, China, and other nations, he said.

Talks were the only way to address any conflict, he said. Commenting on the prime minister’s visit to Russia, he said PM Imran Khan had already visited China, where he discussed matters related to trade.”We will have similar talks with Russia to boost our energy and other sectors.”

In reply to a question about India, he said, Pakistan would welcome every country to convince India for resolving the Kashmir issue through dialogue.